Health Sector In North Gaza Could Stop Functioning Within 24 Hours Due To Shortage Of Fuel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Acting Director of Al-Awda Hospital in the Tal Al-Zaatar area in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, Dr Mohammed Salha has warned that the health sector in the north of Gaza faces a severe shortage of medical essentials.

Salha warned that medical operations will be brought to a standstill within 24 hours, in case the enclave doesnt not receive supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO). He emphasized that Al-Awda Hospital currently operates through mini electric generators as possible, to provide healthcare for patients and wounded.

In July, WHO warned of a catastrophic risk to the healthcare system in Gaza due to the depletion or shortage of fuel.

Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the healthcare sector in Gaza alone requires 80,000 liters of fuel daily. This compels the United Nations, including WHO, and its partners to make impossible choices, adding that since the European Hospital in Gaza ceased operations on Jul. 2, the shutdown of any other hospital would have a catastrophic impact.

The Israeli occupation army not only attacked the health system, murdered and arrested the medical personnel, but threatened hospitals, imposing a siege and evacuating them, preventing them from receiving essential medical supplies. Also, the Israeli occupation deprived the enclave of electricity, as well as fuel and water supplies, in addition to destroying the routes that lead to the Strip.

Heads-up from humanitarian organizations and international institutions over the imminent crumbling of the health system in Gaza have continued unabated since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on Oct.7, 2023. The health system explicitly failed even in saving animal lives.