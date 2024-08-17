Stable Wheat Production Despite Conflict In Ukraine

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ukraine's 2024 wheat harvest concluded with 21.7 million metric tons from 4.8 million hectares.



The of reported this. Production remained stable compared to last year's 21.6 million tons.



Ukraine ranks as a major global wheat producer and exporter. The agricultural sector faces challenges since Russia's 2022 invasion. This conflict disrupted farming operations, logistics, and export routes.



Ukraine also harvested:







458,500 tons of peas



5.5 million tons of barley

A total of 28.5 million tons of grains by August 16, 2024







2022: 20.2 million tons



2023: 21.6 million tons

2024: 21.7 million tons



The Ministry increased its 2024 grain harvest forecast from 52.4 million to 56 million tons. Including oilseeds, the total crop could reach 77 million tons.Historical PerspectiveUkraine's wheat production has fluctuated in recent years. Various factors contributed to these changes:The slight increase in 2024 shows resilience despite ongoing conflict. Ukraine's agricultural sector adapts well.Ukraine's wheat harvest plays a crucial role in global food security. The country ranks among the world's largest wheat exporters.Many developing countries in Africa and Asia rely on Ukrainian wheat. Stable production in 2024 may help alleviate global grain supply concerns.Ukrainian farmers face numerous challenges since 2022. They adapt to reduced access to Black Sea ports for exports.Damage to agricultural infrastructure adds to their difficulties. Shortages of fuel and fertilizer further complicate farming. Military operations also cause farmland loss.Despite these obstacles, the agricultural sector shows resilience. Production levels remain close to pre-war figures.Future OutlookThe 2024 harvest results encourage optimism. However, uncertainties persist for Ukraine's agricultural sector.The ongoing conflict continues to pose risks to production. Export capabilities also face challenges.Yet, Ukraine's ability to maintain stable wheat output under difficult conditions demonstrates adaptability. Resilient farming practices and supply chains contribute to this stability.