Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 sweets to put on Rakhi platter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival celebrating the between siblings, marked by sweet treats and heartfelt gestures. This year, surprise your brother with easy-to-make sweets that are both delicious and meaningful. From traditional favorites to creative twists, these seven sweets will make your celebration unforgettable

Coconut ladoos are a quick and delightful treat made from desiccated coconut, sugar, and condensed milk. With a rich, sweet flavor and chewy texture, these ladoos are perfect

Sandesh is Bengali delicacy made from fresh paneer, flavored with cardamom, garnished with nuts. Light, airy, subtly sweet, sandesh is a sophisticated treat celebrates festival

Kaju katli, or cashew fudge, is a smooth, creamy sweet made from cashew nuts, sugar. Its delicate texture, subtle sweetness make it perfect gift for your brother on Raksha Bandhan

Gulab jamun is a classic Indian sweet made from milk solids, sugar, and cardamom, soaked in rosewater syrup. Soft, spongy, and syrupy, these are sure to add a touch of tradition

Rasgulla is a spongy, syrup-soaked sweet made from chenna and sugar. Its light, juicy texture makes it a refreshing treat that will surely bring a smile to your brother's face

Choco modak combines the traditional modak with a chocolatey twist. Filled with a blend of chocolate and nuts, these modern sweets offer a delightful fusion of flavors

Besan ladoos are crafted from roasted gram flour, ghee, sugar, offering rich, nutty flavor. These are simple to prepare, pack a punch of taste, making them a festive favorite