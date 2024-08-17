Internet Access Nears Full Coverage In Brazilian Homes
Date
8/17/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil continued to close the digital divide, achieving 92.5% connectivity among households.
The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this rise on Friday, marking a significant improvement from 91.5% in the previous year.
This progress reflects an increase in internet-enabled homes from 68.9 million in 2022 to 72.5 million in 2023.
Connectivity in urban areas slightly grew, reaching 94.1% from 93.5%. More impressively, rural connectivity advanced from 78.1% to 81.0%.
From 2016 to 2023, rural internet usage soared from 35.0% to 81.0%. Urban areas also experienced growth, with connectivity rates fluctuating between 76.6% and 96.1% during this period.
Despite these gains, 5.9 million households remained unconnected in 2023. Lack of internet skills was the main barrier, affecting 33.2% of these homes.
High service costs hindered another 30.0%, and 23.4% saw no need for internet access. Only 4.7% reported unavailability of services as a reason, and 3.7% found the necessary equipment too expensive.
Moreover, mobile broadband usage increased from 81.2% in 2022 to 83.3% in 2023. Fixed broadband also saw a slight rise, from 86.4% to 86.9%.
These statistics highlight Brazil's dedication to ensuring more citizens can access the digital resources crucial for today's global society.
MENAFN17082024007421016031ID1108570161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.