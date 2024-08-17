Internet Access Nears Full Coverage In Brazilian Homes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil continued to close the digital divide, achieving 92.5% connectivity among households.



The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this rise on Friday, marking a significant improvement from 91.5% in the previous year.



This progress reflects an increase in internet-enabled homes from 68.9 million in 2022 to 72.5 million in 2023.



Connectivity in urban areas slightly grew, reaching 94.1% from 93.5%. More impressively, rural connectivity advanced from 78.1% to 81.0%.



From 2016 to 2023, rural internet usage soared from 35.0% to 81.0%. Urban areas also experienced growth, with connectivity rates fluctuating between 76.6% and 96.1% during this period.







Despite these gains, 5.9 million households remained unconnected in 2023. Lack of internet skills was the main barrier, affecting 33.2% of these homes.



High service costs hindered another 30.0%, and 23.4% saw no need for internet access. Only 4.7% reported unavailability of services as a reason, and 3.7% found the necessary equipment too expensive.



Moreover, mobile broadband usage increased from 81.2% in 2022 to 83.3% in 2023. Fixed broadband also saw a slight rise, from 86.4% to 86.9%.



These statistics highlight Brazil's dedication to ensuring more citizens can access the digital resources crucial for today's global society.

