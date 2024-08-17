Argentine Agro-Industrial Exports Surge By 45% In June

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In June, Argentina reported a 45% increase in its exports of oils, grains, and agro-industrial by-products.



This escalation pushed the shipment volume to 7.58 million tons worldwide, as stated by the Argentine Agency for and International Trade (AAICI).



Significant growth in several categories drove this increase. Exports of agro-industrial by-products rose by 46%. Grains and seeds exports surged by 48%.



Similarly, oil exports grew by 45%. Despite a historic drought during the 2022/23 season, Argentina had previously managed to export 5.23 million tons of cereals and oilseeds in June of last year.



Soybean meal and pellets led June's exports, earning $1.082 billion, reflecting a 35.2% growth year-over-year.







Soybeans followed, with sales reaching $621 million, marking a staggering increase of 530.9% from last year.



Crude soybean oil came in third, with revenue totaling $492 million, up 26.3% from the previous year.



Earlier reports from the AAICI highlighted a significant achievement. Argentina reached its highest-ever trade surplus in the first half of the year.



Export revenues during this period amounte to $38.176 billion. This represents a 14% increase over the same period in 2023 and is the second-highest figure in the last 11 years.



This robust performance underscores Argentina's vital role in the global agro-industrial sector.



Despite environmental challenges, the country continues to be a key contributor to global supply chains, affirming its status as a major player in international agriculture.

MENAFN17082024007421016031ID1108570159