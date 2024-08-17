(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA)

1990 -- US President George Bush orders naval vessels to enforce UN trade sanctions on Iraq and to use force if necessary to prevent entry and exit of foods from and to Iraq and State of Kuwait.

1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) reopens after it was destroyed by the Iraqi forces while invading and occupying State of Kuwait in 1990-91.

2002 -- UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Executive Board approves Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's biennially USD 500,000 Prize for Digital Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities.

2002 -- A huge fire forces temporary suspension of air traffic at Kuwait International Airport.

2009 -- EQUATE Petrochemicals company begins commercial operations of Ethylbenzene and Styrene Monomer plant, of Kuwait Styrene Company, with a production capacity reaching 450,000 metric tons per year.