Today In Kuwait's History
Date
8/17/2024 3:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA)
--
1990 -- US President George Bush orders naval vessels to enforce UN trade sanctions on Iraq and to use force if necessary to prevent entry and exit of foods from and to Iraq and State of Kuwait.
1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) exhibition reopens after it was destroyed by the Iraqi forces while invading and occupying State of Kuwait in 1990-91.
2002 -- UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Executive Board approves Kuwait Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's biennially USD 500,000 Prize for Digital Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities.
2002 -- A huge fire forces temporary suspension of air traffic at Kuwait International Airport.
2009 -- EQUATE Petrochemicals company begins commercial operations of Ethylbenzene and Styrene Monomer plant, of Kuwait Styrene Company, with a production capacity reaching 450,000 metric tons per year. (end) hb
MENAFN17082024000071011013ID1108569949
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.