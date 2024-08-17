Vinesh Phogat Receives Emotional Homecoming After Paris Olympics Heartbreak

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returned home on Saturday to a heartwarming welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport, following her campaign at the Paris Olympics, ending in a heartbreak.

As Vinesh exited the airport, loud cheers from her fans, family, and friends, who had gathered in large numbers despite the early hours, greeted her. The overwhelming support and affection from them moved the wrestling icon to tears.

Outside the airport, emotions ran high as people celebrated. Sakshi Malik, who retired from wrestling last year, and Bajrang Punia were among the first to welcome Vinesh home.

In a poignant moment, Vinesh and Sakshi, both of whom have faced immense challenges in their careers, embraced each other and broke down in tears, sharing the weight of their struggles.

Later, Sakshi, the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, wrote on 'X',“Welcome back champion @vineshphogat.” Boxer Vijender Singh, who clinched a bronze medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics, was also at the airport to receive Vinesh.“Once a champion always a champion #Vineshphogat,” Vijender posted on 'X.'

On Friday, Vinesh had expressed her deep sorrow over missing out on the Olympic podium, linking her personal disappointment to the broader struggle for women's rights in India, which she had championed in her protests against the former wrestling federation chief.

In a three-page letter posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night, Vinesh hinted at a return to the sport in the future, leaving the door slightly ajar despite her earlier decision to retire post being disqualified from women's freestyle 50kg gold medal game earlier this month.

Despite the team's efforts, Vinesh could not make weight in time for the weigh-in, leading to her disqualification from the gold medal game. Later, Vinesh's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal was dismissed on Wednesday.