New Mining, Tech, Automotive And Cleantech Stocks

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Mogotes Metals Inc . (TSXV:MOG ) is an exploration company looking for copper and gold in the Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. The flagship project, Filo Sur, is on strike with the Filo del Sol discovery, and in the same district as the NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados deposits.

Western Metallica Resources Corp . (TSXV: WMS ) is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development and holds the options to acquire a 100% interest in two copper projects in Peru: Caña Brava, in La Libertad Province, and Turmalina, in Piura Province. Western Metallica is also advancing its 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in the Ossa Morena belt in Andalusia, Spain, and three other Spanish gold projects in the "Navelgas Gold Belt" in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta).

Double Deuce Exploration Corp. (CSE:DD ) is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Issuer holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,231.03 hectares comprising the Kimber Property located near Kimberley, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Issuer's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV ) develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

New Stocks Added to the Automotive/Transportation Directories :

Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV ) is the parent of Carbon Revolution Pty Ltd, an early-stage growth company which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world's most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV ) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue's electricity-generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are incorporated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass in the IGU incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU. ClearVue's window technology has application for use in the building and construction and agricultural industries (among others). ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

Delorean Corporation Ltd (ASX:DEL ) is a leading Australian bioenergy company. Delorean specialises in the design, build, ownership, and management of bioenergy infrastructure. In addition to bioenergy power and renewable gas generation, Delorean also operates in the energy retail market. Delorean Corporation is a vertically integrated company positioned in two high growth industries; renewable energy and waste management. Delorean Corporation comprises an Engineering Division, Infrastructure Division, and legacy Energy Retail Division. Through these divisions Delorean Corporation has the inhouse capability to deliver bioenergy projects across the full lifecycle, from project conception to completion, processing organic waste, generating renewable energy, and monetising the sale of green electricity, heat, and gas. DEL's projects produce renewable energy whilst reducing the volume of organic waste going to landfill, utilising a model that generates multiple revenue streams.

