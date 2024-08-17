Enemy Attacked Kutsurubska Community In Mykolaiv Region Four Times In 24 Hours, Three People Injured
Date
8/17/2024 1:14:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community four times with FPV drones over the past 24 hours. Three Police officers were injured as a result of the shelling.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim reported this in his Telegram .
'Yesterday, 16 August, at 11:55, 12:18, 15:15 and this morning, 17 August, at 04:55, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. As a result of one of the attacks , three policemen were injured who were documenting the consequences of the previous enemy attack and a police car was damaged,' he said.
Also, according to Kim, yesterday, 16 August, at 17:06, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under hostile artillery fire. There were no casualties.
'In addition, yesterday, on 16 August, at 21:33, the enemy fired artillery at the Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties,' he added.
Read also:
One person killed and three wounded in Sumy
region over 24 hours as result of shelling
Kim noted that on the night of 17 August, air defence forces and equipment in Mykolaiv region destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV.
As a reminder, on the night of 17 August, the Air Force announced an air threa in a number of regions due to a drone attack.
Photo for illustration purposes
MENAFN17082024000193011044ID1108569376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.