Qatari PM, Iranian Acting FM Discuss Regional Issues
8/17/2024 1:12:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman spoke with Iranian acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
They discussed, in a phone conversation initiated by Sheikh Mohammad on Friday, the progress of the joint (Qatari-Egyptian-US) mediation aiming to end the conflict in Gaza and deescalate tension in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
Sheikh Mohammad reaffirmed Qatar's support to all efforts aiming to restore security and stability in the region and beyond, the statement noted. (end)
