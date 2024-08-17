Gold: Third Time Lucky?

Date
8/17/2024 1:07:49 AM
Gold has been rising steadily since the end of last week and is attempting to consolidate above $2470 per troy ounce on the spot market for the third time in the last 30 days. Gold has moved in tandem with equities this month, but it is worth noting that it fell less aggressively during the panic and outpaced the rally.
