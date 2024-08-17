(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 16 (KNN)

In a stirring Independence Day address, Prime Narendra Modi outlined his vision for India's sector, emphasising the nation's potential to become a global manufacturing powerhouse.



The Prime Minister's speech highlighted several key points that underscore the government's commitment to this goal.

Firstly, Modi stressed the importance of quality improvement in Indian products and services to meet international standards. He introduced the concept of "design in India, design for the world," urging manufacturers to create products that cater to both domestic and global markets.



This approach aims to elevate Indian standards to international levels, facilitating easier global acceptance of Indian goods.

The government's ambitious Rs 1.97 trillion Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was touted as a significant success. This initiative is designed to boost domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, and generate employment opportunities.



Modi cited the mobile phone industry as a prime example, where India has transitioned from being import-dependent to becoming an exporter.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reforms were highlighted as a key factor in strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem. The Prime Minister noted that these reforms, coupled with support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), have contributed significantly to India's emerging status as a global manufacturing hub.

Modi's speech also reflected the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto promise to enhance employment in crucial sectors such as electronics, defence, mobile, and automobiles. The party aims to position India as a global electronics manufacturing hub by 2030.

The Prime Minister reported increased interest from global investors post-elections, urging state governments to capitalize on this "golden opportunity" by attracting investments.

In the defence sector, Modi emphasised the shift towards self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing. Government data supports this claim, showing record-high annual defence production of Rs 1.27 trillion in FY24, with exports growing by 78% year-on-year in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year.

As a seasoned news analyst, I can say that these developments signal a significant shift in India's economic strategy. The focus on quality improvement, design innovation, and self-reliance in critical sectors like defence and electronics manufacturing could indeed position India as a formidable player in the global manufacturing landscape.



However, the success of these initiatives will depend on consistent policy implementation, infrastructure development, and the ability to attract and retain foreign investments in an increasingly competitive global market.

(KNN Bureau)