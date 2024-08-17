Baku And Istanbul Metro Systems Announce Global Conference For 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A memorandum of understanding has been signed between "Baku
Metropoliteni" CJSC and "Metro Istanbul" to address the
organizational aspects of the inaugural international conference
for metro systems, set to take place in Baku in April 2025. The
agreement was formalized by Zaur Huseynov, Chairman of "Baku
Metropoliteni" CJSC, and Özgür Soy, General Director of "Metro
Istanbul", Azernews reports.
Following the signing ceremony, Zaur Huseynov emphasized the
strengthened bonds between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, noting that the
relationship has evolved significantly in recent years. Since 2015,
Baku Metro and Istanbul Metro have been actively collaborating,
focusing on knowledge exchange in human resources, new
technologies, technical service, and maintenance. Huseynov
expressed optimism that these achievements could be further
enhanced with the involvement of other global metropolitan areas.
He stressed that the upcoming conference aims to become a premier
platform for metro systems worldwide.
Özgür Soy, General Director of "Metro Istanbul," expressed
confidence in the event's success. He highlighted the potential for
the metro systems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye to offer a new,
impactful platform for global metro systems. Soy underscored the
benefits of combining Baku Metro's extensive experience with
Istanbul Metro's technological innovations and the growing
production capabilities of both countries. He believes this
initiative will serve as a bridge connecting manufacturers and
metro systems globally.
The media presentation for the event revealed that early 2024
saw the initiation of idea exchanges and organizational discussions
between Baku and Istanbul metros. The conference has been named
"Metroconnect," with Baku hosting the inaugural event. Future
venues and dates for subsequent conferences will be determined
later.
Research indicates a need to address crucial issues and
challenges faced by metro systems, explore new perspectives, and
discuss innovative proposals. The conference agenda will cover
recent advancements in construction, train assembly and repair,
subway equipment, innovative technologies, artificial intelligence,
repair and service standards, safety, and passenger satisfaction.
Additionally, there will be a special focus on scientific research
achievements.
To cater to the interests of metro systems, manufacturers, and
research institutions, the conference will feature an exhibition
showcasing innovations from Baku Metro, alongside other key topics.
The event will also involve discussions and meetings with
producers, experts in science, education, and research, creating
open platforms for various organizations. The conference will span
two days and include multiple discussion panels on pressing
issues.
The visit by "Metro Istanbul" representatives to Baku lasted two
days, during which they discussed the main points of the agreement,
reviewed progress, and outlined future plans and tasks.
