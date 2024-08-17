Norwegian Company Morrow Batteries Opens Factory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
On Friday, Morrow, a battery cell manufacturer, opened Norway's
first battery cell production site on the south coast of the
country. It is planned to deliver the first batches by the end of
the year and gradually increase production volumes,
Azernews reports.
The production of battery cells is one of the new industries
that Norway is seeking to enter, hoping to benefit from access to
clean energy and proximity to European consumers seeking to
purchase batteries away from China.
Founded in 2020, Morrow Batteries will initially use existing
lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) technology. According to the
company's statement, this is the first production facility in
Europe that produces batteries of this type.
"It is important for us to start selling batteries towards the
end of the year," said Lars Christian Bacher, CEO of the
company.
The company has entered into an agreement with Nordic Batteries for
the supply of 5.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) for a period of 7 years,
which develops customized energy storage solutions.
The CEO of the company added that the first months will be spent
on debugging the process, improving quality and achieving stable
production of battery cells.
"I would rather have problems in the launch process than have
problems in two years when production is stable," said L.
Bacher.
Each Morrow battery has a capacity of 340 Wh and weighs 2 kg, and
the annual production capacity of the plant is 1 GWh, which is
equivalent to about 3 million units.
According to Andreas Mayer, chief operating officer of Morrow,
this would be enough to equip 20,000 small electric vehicles, whose
battery capacity is usually 50 kilowatt hours (kWh).
However, as Bacher notes, supply agreements with automakers have
not yet been discussed, since initial production volumes are too
small. "It will take us years to get the right to sell batteries to
car companies," the CEO stressed.
Nevertheless, Morrow plans to gradually expand production by
building three more facilities in Arendal by 2029, each with an
annual capacity of 14 GWh.
Morrow's first investors include local utility company A Energi,
engineering companies ABB and Siemens, Danish pension funds PKA and
Norwegian state-owned green investment company Nysnoe.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568782
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.