140 Athletes To Represent Ukraine At Paris Paralympics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 140 athletes, including 96 men and 44 women, will compete for Ukraine at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

That is according to Valeriy Sushkevych, president of the National Committee of Sports for the Disabled of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that 23% of Ukrainian para-athletes would perform at the Games for the first time. Ukrainian para-athletes represent 20 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv.

At the 2024 Paralympics, the national team will participate in 17 out of 22 sports. This is a record figure in the country's Paralympic history. Ukrainians will compete in athletics, powerlifting, judo, archery, table tennis, wheelchair fencing, shooting, swimming, rowing, cycling, goalball, canoeing, triathlon, badminton, taekwondo, boccia and sitting volleyball.

Ukraine ends Paris Olympics with 12 medals

Some 142 Ukrainian representatives participated in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. The national team finished sixth in the overall team standings with 98 medals (24 gold, 47 silver and 27 bronze medals).

The Paris Paralympics will take place from August 28 to September 8.

Photo: Getty Images