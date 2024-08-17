The Silvers Release Highly Anticipated New Album Paper Street

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Silvers, a with deep roots in the legacy of the 70s group Silver Laughter, have officially released their latest album, Paper Street. The new record marks another significant milestone for the band, which has made a name for itself by blending Americana with Dream Pop, resulting in a sound that's both nostalgic and refreshingly innovative.The Silvers' story begins with Mick Orton, a former member of Silver Laughter, and his high school friend Tom Kelley. After the original band's dissolution, Orton and Kelley decided to revisit and revive songs from that era, leading to the birth of The Silvers. This transformation not only signaled a new chapter for the musicians but also introduced a fresh dynamic to their sound.In 2016, The Silvers debuted with the album After The Laughter, a collection of 14 tracks that seamlessly blended Southern Americana with Dream Pop influences. This release was followed by the EP End Of Summer, establishing the band as a creative force reminiscent of icons like Tom Petty and Neil Young. Over the years, The Silvers continued to evolve, releasing several albums and EPs that showcased their versatility and growth, including the PLAY! album in 2017, which further solidified their creative direction.New Beginnings with "Paper Street"Paper Street represents the latest chapter in The Silvers' journey. Produced by Stuart Epps in the UK, the album is a testament to the band's resilience and creativity, especially as they navigated the challenges of the global pandemic. The album includes standout tracks such as "Another Trip Around The Sun," a unique birthday anthem, and "Start Of Something Good," a mellow ballad that highlights the band's ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with compelling melodies.Today, The Silvers consist of Dain Bedford-Pugh (guitar and vocals), Mick Orton (bass and vocals), and Carl Upthegrove (drums and percussion). Despite the geographical distance-spanning from Tucson to the San Francisco Bay Area-the band remains united in their commitment to creating music that resonates with both old fans and new listeners.While The Silvers have no immediate plans for live performances, they are focused on their recording projects, aiming to maintain the upbeat and positive message that has become their hallmark. Their long-term goal remains simple yet profound: to continue making music that endures, ensuring their place in the ever-evolving landscape of rock and Americana.Fans can check out the video for "Another Trip Around The Sun" here .The Silvers release new album "Paper Street" is available on CD or download at , and other sites like Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music and Apple Music.Listen on Spotify.

