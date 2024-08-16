Columbia University President Resigns Amid Protests

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Minouche Shafik, President of Columbia University, has resigned following widespread protests against the Gaza conflict.

International reported on Thursday, August 15th, that Shafik's resignation comes amid extensive protests at Columbia University in recent months, which have supported Palestine and condemned Israel.

Shafik resigned from her position after having held the role for just one year at the Ivy League institution in New York.

Reports indicate that Shafik is the third Ivy League president to resign in connection with protests related to the Gaza conflict.

Last month, Shafik permitted New York Police Department officers to be stationed on campus, a decision that led to the arrest of around 100 students.

The protests at Columbia University against the Gaza conflict have spread to universities across the United States and some other countries.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories continue, and a senior Hamas official recently stated to the BBC that they will not participate in the indirect ceasefire negotiations and hostage release talks scheduled to resume on Thursday in Doha.

The resignation of Minouche Shafik highlights the intense pressures and controversies faced by university leaders amid global conflicts. The ongoing situation in Gaza continues to provoke strong reactions and protests, reflecting the complex and deeply felt opinions surrounding the conflict.

