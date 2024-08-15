Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years unveiled during 2024 Monterey Car Week

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-production model celebrates semi-centenary anniversary of 911 Turbo

Monterey, California, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 911 Turbo, Porsche is celebrating with an exclusive special edition of the sports car icon. The“911 Turbo 50 Years” combines exceptional performance and luxurious materials with particularly exclusive styling elements. The interior and exterior of the car adopt design touches from historic 911 Turbo models, which are supplemented by timeless and elegant styling elements. An optional Heritage Design Package enriches the look of the anniversary model further. Porsche is limiting the 911 Turbo 50 Years, based on the current 2025 911 Turbo S (992.1), to 1,974 units globally, paying tribute to the year the 911 Turbo was first shown.

Unmistakable anniversary model

The Porsche 911 Turbo (Type 930) redefined what was possible when it was first shown in 1974. It brought turbocharging technology – which Porsche initially used in race cars such as the 917/10 and 917/30 – to the roadgoing 911 along with a unique design and an almost unparalleled level of daily usability for a sports car. The 911 Turbo 50 Years is based on the current 2025 911 Turbo S and pays tribute to this achievement.

The standard decals on the side of the car are inspired by the decor used on the Porsche 911 RSR Turbo, which was shown at the IAA in 1973 as the inspiration for what would become the 911 Turbo. For the first time on a 911, the new anniversary model is also adorned with Turbonite; a color exclusive to Porsche Turbo models The inlays in the rear decklid, the fuel cap and the Porsche crest are also painted in Turbonite. The special shade is also used as a contrast color and in the“turbo 50” model designation. Paying tribute to historic Turbo models, the rear wing, lower rear fascia, exterior mirror base and air intake grilles are painted in Anthracite Grey. A badge on the rear decklid grille shows a turbocharger icon and the years“1974-2024”. The LED lights in the doors project the image of a turbocharger icon on the ground when the doors are opened. As standard, the 911 Turbo 50 Years is fitted with 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design wheels painted in Turbonite.

Interior inspired by 1970s Zeitgeist

The interior of the 911 Turbo 50 Years also pays tribute to historic Turbo models. As an exclusive homage to the early Porsche 911 Turbo models, the seat centers and inner door panels are upholstered in“MacKenzie“ tartan. Contrasting elements in Turbonite provide an additional differentiation to the standard 911 Turbo S model. This includes seat belts, contrast stitching, trim pieces in black leather and the Porsche crest on the steering wheel. The door sill guards in brushed aluminum feature an illuminated“turbo 50“ model designation, which is also stitched into the headrests of the standard Adaptive Sport Seats Plus. The back side of the left rear seat also features a“turbo 50“ designation. Above the glove compartment, an anniversary plaque made of aluminum is mounted, showing the“turbo 50“ and the individual limited number of each model. The A-pillars, sun visors and roof liner are upholstered in perforated Race-Tex. The dashboard features a Porsche Design sub-second clock in a specific“turbo 50“ design.

Even more history with Heritage Design Package

The optionally available Heritage Design Package“50 Years Turbo“ includes a number of additional exclusive design and equipment features inspired by 911 Turbo models of the 1970s. The base color used for the Heritage Design Package is Aventurine Green Metallic. A high-quality decal set in white silk matte is available as part of the Heritage Design Package, which consists of three elements: The lollipop with an individually selectable number between 0 and 99, as well as“50 Years turbo“ and“Porsche“ model designations. These graphics can also be partially or completely deleted, if preferred. The hood and the wheel center caps of the Sport Classic Wheels painted in brilliant silver and white feature the historic Porsche crest from 1964. The model designations“turbo 50“ and“Porsche“ at the rear are painted in gold, while the interior is fitted with extended leather surfaces and additional design elements in tartan, such as the dashboard trim, the glove compartment and the inlays of the seat backs. The steering wheel features the historic Porsche crest, while the storage compartment in the center console has a“Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur“ designation. The dials in the instrument cluster as well as the Sport Chrono clock are kept in green as part of the Heritage Design Package.

Superior in performance, style and tradition

Technologically, the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is based on the current 2025 911 Turbo S. Its 3.7 liter boxer engine with VTG-twin-turbocharging produces 640 hp and 590 lb.-ft. of torque. Based on a curb weight of 3,649 lbs., this results in a power-to-weight ratio of 5.7 lbs. per hp. The 911 Turbo 50 Years accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. As with all 911 Turbo S models, an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK), Porsche Traction Management (PTM) active all-wheel drive, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus

(PTV Plus) are standard equipment. For the 911 Turbo 50 Years, additional standard equipment beyond the regular 911 Turbo S includes a sport exhaust system with black tailpipes, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport suspension with a 10 mm lower ride height, a front-axle lift system, tinted LED Matrix design headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus and black brake calipers.

Exclusive chronograph to complement a timeless sports car

Porsche Design has created a special timepiece as an homage to the 911 Turbo 50 Years, which will be exclusively available to owners of the special edition model. The Chronograph 911 Turbo 50 Years is equipped with a COSC-certified Porsche Design caliber WERK 01.200 with flyback function. Like the car, the wristwatch is limited to 1,974 examples and combines classic design with modern technology. The black watch face with elements in Turbonite mirrors the clock fitted to the dashboard of the car. The strap is made of black leather used in the car, has contrasting stitching in Turbonite, and can be closed using a folding locking mechanism. A clear caseback offers a glimpse at the winding rotor, which is styled after the 911 Turbo 50 Years wheels. The limitation number engraved into the titanium case corresponds to the limitation number of the vehicle. The chronograph is also available in a special edition for the Heritage Design Package option.

Pricing and availability

The limited-production anniversary model 911 Turbo 50 Years is available to order now and has an MSRP of $261,100 excluding $1,995 for delivery, processing and handling. It is expected to reach U.S. Porsche Centers late in 2024.

