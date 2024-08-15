District 4 Toastmasters Hosting Toastmasters Leadership Institute In San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

District 4 Toastmasters is hosting a Toastmasters Leadership Institute on Sat, Aug 24, from 9:30am - 11:30am in South San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Registration here.

The Mini-Conference (hybrid) offers an opportunity to enhance leadership and communication skills in a supportive and dynamic environment. Whether a seasoned professional or just starting a career, this event offers valuable insights and practical skills to elevate personal and professional life. In times of uncertainty and change, such as layoffs and career transitions, equipping oneself with the right skills is crucial. Participants will explore how to build resilience, enhance communication skills, and prepare for changes.

Our 2 keynote speakers are Cory H and Tony DeLeon.

Cory H., a Fortune 100 recruiter, will share tips to increase interviewing success in today's competitive job market. This session will be interactive.

Besides sharing his knowhow, Cory plans to take several volunteers through a 'live mock interview' at the session.

- What keywords should be used in a resume?

- How to get past artificial intelligence screening?

- TLI participant's questions and resumes are welcome

- TLI participants might be interviewed on-the-spot!

Cory H. is a corporate recruiter who also owns a career coaching business, CareerShakers. He has helped corporate professionals plan out their careers and find their next job. Cory has shared his expertise at workshops, technology events and on radio.

Our second keynote speaker, Tony, past District 4 Governor will share his experiences using the skills he has learned in Toastmasters. From fund-raising for non-profit organizations, father of the bride, honoring family and friends who have passed to leading non-profit - San Francisco Gem and Mineral Society. Toastmaster skills are not only applied to work but to life. Tony will ask TLI participants to share their story if they wish.

Tony serves as President and membership chair for the San Francisco Gem and Mineral Society-a non-profit organization with more than 300 members.

He has served on its board for six years. Tony uses his Toastmasters skills to run and organize board meetings, fundraisers, and special events to bring attention to the society and build and maintain membership. Tony also serves as Treasurer of Sigma Phi, a non-profit organization helping its members to become certified parliamentarians.

There are currently over 80 clubs in our District. Check out Club Listing By City to find a club that is nearest to you. If you want to start a club for your company or in the community, email ....

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit .

