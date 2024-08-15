JK Police Forms 19 Counter Terror Units

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir announced the formation of 19 special counterterror units, each led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP), which will be stationed across eight districts affected by terrorism.

A top official said that the units will be deployed in various locations including Udhampur District, where they will cover Latti and Panchari, and Kathua District, focusing on Malhar and Bani.“In Reasi District, they will operate in Pouni/Ransoo, Mahore/Chassana, Gulabgarh, and Passana. Doda District will see units in Dessa/Kastigarh and Assar, while Kishtwar District will have units in Dachhan and Drabshalla,” he said.

Also, Ramban District will be covered by units stationed in Ramsoo, Chanderkote/Batote, and Sangaldan/Dharamkund. Rajouri District will have a unit in Kalakote, and Poonch District will see units in Baffliaz/Behramgalla, Mandi/Loran, and Gursai.

He said that these special units will focus on counterterror operations and routine crime, working in close coordination with security forces to address terrorism in the Pir Panjal and Chenab mountain ranges.(KNS)

