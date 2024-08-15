American IRA To Host A Free Webinar Featuring Charlie Wessel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The IRA Café hosted by American IRA invites you to dive into Charlie Wessel's ventures with Cordell Capital.

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA, a leading provider of self-directed IRAs, is excited to announce an upcoming hosting Charlie Wessel as our guest speaker. Discover how you can invest smarter, retire early, and enjoy passive income while living life on your terms with Charlie Wessel and Cordell Capital.On Wednesday, August 21st, 2024 at 12:00pm EST via Zoom, we will provide valuable insights into the benefits and strategies associated with the presenter's expertise and your self-directed IRA.Event Details:Title: The IRA Café Presents – Charles Wessel from Cordell CapitalDate: Wednesday, August 21, 2024Time: 12:00pm ESTLocation: via Zoom – Register HereFounder of Cordell Capital, Charles Wessel has been involved in Multifamily/Commercial Real Estate since 2006. In addition, he has founded and managed several successful ventures in the Charleston, SC area.Key Topics to be Covered:About American IRAHow can SDIRA Benefit You?Extensive Experience to Learn FromBusiness Tips for 2024How to Register: Interested individuals can secure their spot for this insightful webinar series by visiting Zoom Webinar Registration Link Attendance is free, but registration is required to access the online event.About American IRA: American IRA is a trusted name in the self-directed IRA industry, providing individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their retirement investments. With a commitment to education and personalized service, American IRA empowers clients to make informed decisions about their financial future.For media inquiries, please contact: The American IRA Marketing Team at ... ... or visit our website at or call 1-866-7500-IRA(472).

