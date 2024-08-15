Daniela Schardinger Honored As 40 Under 40 & Inspirational Woman 2024 For Pioneering Efforts In Elevating Women's Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Daniela Schardinger | Photo by Val Westover

Recognized for transforming FemTech and championing women's health, Daniela Schardinger leads the charge as a top innovator and advocate.

- Daniela SchardingerMISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orange County-based Marketing Strategist Daniela Schardinger has been recognized as a 40 Under 40 Honoree by the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce, shortly after her recognition as OC Inspirational Woman 2024 by the Los Angeles Times. These prestigious accolades underscore Daniela's exceptional contributions to the FemTech industry and her unwavering advocacy for women's health and equity, emphasizing the critical importance of advancing women's health as a sector. Through its 40 Under 40 awards program , the Greater Irvine Chamber recognizes next-generation business and community leaders making strides in their industries.Championing Women's Health and Thought LeadershipDaniela Schardinger is recognized as a thought leader dedicated to transforming women's health from a niche area into a major focus of innovation and investment. Her visionary strategies and fearless advocacy have been pivotal in bringing groundbreaking technologies to market, addressing critical gaps in women's healthcare. As a global marketing strategist, Daniela adeptly navigates the complexities of healthcare marketing to promote greater awareness and education on women's health issues.“Women's health remains critically underfunded, preventing advancements that could significantly improve the quality of life for women globally. This is particularly concerning given that women play a crucial role in the economy as major contributors and decision-makers. Bringing attention to these disparities and advocating for greater investment in this essential sector is crucial. Recognitions like these not only affirm our work but also inspire others to innovate and engage in advancing women's health,” Daniela emphasized.Global Impact and AdvocacyBeyond leading ELAFY Consulting and serving as VP of Marketing & Medical Affairs at OCON Therapeutics , Daniela's influence extends globally. As a member of the Innovation Equity Steering Committee at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), she has advocated for critical funding and support for women's health innovations, bringing these discussions to international platforms, including a recent address to key stakeholders at the World Economic Forum Innovator Community meeting in New York.Inspiring Future Female LeadersAs a passionate advocate for female leadership, Daniela dedicates herself to mentoring and advising emerging startups, fostering a new generation of innovators and leaders.“Every young woman has the potential to lead and make a difference. It's crucial to voice our concerns and challenge existing norms. Whether in business, technology, or beyond, women must have the confidence to pursue their dreams. I strive to inspire young women to break down barriers and seize leadership opportunities,” Daniela stated.“As an educator and advocate, I am committed to paving the way for equal opportunities for all. By pushing for equity and representation, we can create a world where women's contributions are recognized and valued.”Recognition and GratitudeDaniela expresses deep gratitude to the Greater Irvine Chamber and the Los Angeles Times for these honors.“Recognition from esteemed institutions not only highlights our efforts but also accelerates the entire sector forward,” Daniela noted.“Together, we can expand what's possible in women's health and inspire others to lead transformative initiatives that make a lasting impact.”Daniela Schardinger's recent recognitions as a 40 Under 40 Honoree and an OC Inspirational Woman 2024 are significant not only for her personal achievements but also for the broader narrative of promoting women's health and leadership. As Daniela continues to advocate for these causes, she exemplifies the change needed to foster an inclusive and equitable world for all.About Daniela SchardingerDaniela Schardinger is a pioneering leader in the FemTech industry, where her work as CEO & Founder of ELAFY Consulting and VP of Marketing & Medical Affairs at OCON Therapeutics is instrumental in bringing groundbreaking women's health technologies to market. A participant in the World Economic Forum Innovator Community and a member of the Innovation Equity Steering Committee at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Daniela's influence spans globally. Recognized by Forbes as a 'Superwoman' and as an Entreprenista100 award recipient, she is also honored in the FemTech500 list. Daniela is deeply committed to mentoring startups and is involved in philanthropic efforts through the OC Women for Good Giving Circle.

Daniela Schardinger

ELAFY Consulting

+1 949-259-5065

...ulting

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn