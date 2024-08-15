U.S. Industrial Output Marks Steepest Drop Since January

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July, U.S. industrial production fell by 0.6%, marking the most significant decline since the year's start.



This drop was primarily due to a decrease in output, which suffered notably from Hurricane Beryl's effects on the Gulf Coast.



The storm hit eastern Texas early in the month, causing massive power outages that disrupted millions of businesses and homes.



The Reserv pinpointed the hurricane as a key factor behind a 0.3% reduction in overall factory output.



Additionally, a specific 0.6% fall in motor vehicle production exacerbated the overall manufacturing slowdown.



While motor vehicle production struggled, other manufacturing areas actually saw a slight increase of 0.3% in output, maintaining stability from the previous month.



Utility production declined by 3.7%, contrasting with the steady performance in mining and energy extraction sectors.







The broader manufacturing sector comprises three-quarters of all industrial output and continues to encounter challenges.



These challenges stem from high interest rates maintained by the Federal Reserve, which reflect a generally pessimistic outlook from industry surveys.



Further data revealed regional manufacturing contractions. New York factories have been shrinking for nine consecutive months, and the Philadelphia Fed region reported its first contraction since January.



The production declines extended beyond manufacturing to energy and chemicals, which dropped by 1.1%. Business equipment and construction supplies also saw decreased production.



Capacity utilization in factories dropped slightly from 77.5% to 77.2%, indicating less efficient use of potential output. The overall industrial utilization followed suit, decreasing to 77.8%.



This report signals significant pressure on the manufacturing sector not only from natural disasters like Hurricane Beryl but also from ongoing economic policies.



These challenges underscore the sector's vulnerabilities and the need for strategies to bolster resilience and stability in U.S. manufacturing.

MENAFN15082024007421016031ID1108560378