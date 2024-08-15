Brazil Ascends In The Global Travel Market Hierarchy Of 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil climbed to the 15th spot in the global market, surpassing Scandinavia.



Together with Mexico, it shone as a key player in Latin America. This information stems from Phocuswright's Global Travel Report 2024, which ranks the top travel markets annually.



The landscape in 2023 showed a return to pre-pandemic conditions, with similar market leaders as in 2019, but with several shifts in positions.



Brazil's entry into the top fifteen marked a significant change. The United States maintained its lead, amassing $476 billion in gross bookings, more than three times China's total.



The United Arab Emirates, holding the seventh rank, generated $44 billion in travel bookings, over half of the Middle East's total.







In contrast, Russia slid to the 14th position, collecting only $27 billion. Economic sanctions and geopolitical issues stunted its recovery from pandemic-induced lows.



All major travel markets, except Russia, showed growth in US dollar terms in 2023. European nations particularly benefited from a stronger euro against the dollar.



Spain led with a 40% increase in its travel market. Italy, Germany, the UK, and France also saw significant gains. China's market expanded impressively, with a 72% rise.



This analysis not only highlights the shifting dynamics of the global travel industry but also emphasizes the economic impact of tourism.



Brazil and Mexico's prominence underscores Latin America's increasing role and resilience in global tourism.

Largest Travel Markets

Top 15 Global Travel Markets in 2023 were:



1. United States

2. China

3. Japan

4. Germany

5. France

6. United Kingdom

7. United Arab Emirates

8. Canada

9. Spain

10. India

11. Mexico

12. Italy

13. Australia and New Zealand

14. Russia

15. Brazil

