UAE: Indian Expats Can Expect 'Enhanced Services' From Embassy, Consulate

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:05 PM

Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:49 PM

UAE-India relations continue to thrive with significant advancements, particularly in education, said Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

“The most important reason India and UAE bilateral relations are undergoing rapid and positive transformation is the vision and guidance of the leadership on both sides,” Sudhir said on Thursday after hoisting the tricolour flag as part of the 78th Indian Independence Day celebrations at the country's embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hundreds of Indian expats came together to mark the occasion.

The ambassador pointed out the frequent bilateral visits between President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying such strong relations were "quite unprecedented between any two countries".

“The friendship between India and the UAE stands as a role model, exemplifying the power of shared values and mutual respect," the envoy added.

CBSE office opens in Dubai

In his address, Sudhir highlighted the key milestones in the education sector, especially the opening of India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Dubai and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) – Abu Dhabi campus.

“The CBSE office in Dubai started its operations last month to serve the 105 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE and the 325,000 children studying in these schools,” he said about the new administrative office, which had been a long-standing demand from the heads of Indian schools in the country.

Sunjay Sudhir addresses the community members at the embassy auditorium.

“The master's programme at IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi commenced in early 2024, and the flagship bachelor's programme is scheduled to commence in September 2024. We are in discussions with the Dubai government to start a campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A),” Sudhir said.

The ambassador hailed the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first traditional sandstone temple in the Middle East, in February this year as a“shining example” of the growing relationship.

UAE home to 3.5m Indians

Sudhir assured the expat community that the Indian missions would enhance their consular and community services.

“Our teams at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai have been working tirelessly to provide welfare services to the Indian community in the UAE. From the embassy, we have started camps in Al Ain and Ruwais to provide consular services for the ease of our community members,” he said while thanking the associations, community leaders, social workers for their tireless contributions.

The ambassador praised the contributions made by the more than 3.5 million-strong Indian expat community in the economic development of the UAE.

“There is clearly a reason why the largest number of Indian nationals, more than 3.5 million, have made the UAE their home. This is the largest in the world and about 45 per cent of the Indian nationals in the whole of GCC.”

ALSO READ:

UAE-India flights: Special fares for 4 months announced for Etihad's A380 trips

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President, PM Modi on Independence Day

Now, Indian expats can help Kerala flood victims through 'Help for Wayanad' platform