Russian Strike Kills Two In Verkhniokamianske, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thursday evening, Russian artillery opened fire on the village of Verhnyokamianske of the Zvanivka community in Donetsk region with artillery, killing two residents.

This was announced on by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin , Ukrinform saw.

"Two people died in Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivka community. This evening, Russian artillery shelled the village, killing a man, 39, and a woman, 60," the official reported.

According to Filashkin, the Zvanivka community has been in close proximity to the front for more than two years, constantly suffering from shelling.

One killed, two injured as Russians drop bombs on civilian infrastructure inregion

"I call on everyone: do not expose yourself to mortal threat! Evacuate," emphasized the administration chief.

As Ukrinform reported eaerlier, a man was killed in Mykolaivka of the Kostiantynivka comminuty earlier today as a result of Russian shelling, and three were injured in the Pokrovsk district.

Illustrative photo