Russian Strike Kills Two In Verkhniokamianske, Donetsk Region
Date
8/15/2024 3:13:21 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thursday evening, Russian artillery opened fire on the village of Verhnyokamianske of the Zvanivka community in Donetsk region with artillery, killing two residents.
This was announced on facebook by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin , Ukrinform saw.
"Two people died in Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivka community. This evening, Russian artillery shelled the village, killing a man, 39, and a woman, 60," the official reported.
According to Filashkin, the Zvanivka community has been in close proximity to the front for more than two years, constantly suffering from shelling.
Read also:
One killed, two injured as Russians drop bombs on civilian infrastructure in Sumy
region
"I call on everyone: do not expose yourself to mortal threat! Evacuate," emphasized the administration chief.
As Ukrinform reported eaerlier, a man was killed in Mykolaivka of the Kostiantynivka comminuty earlier today as a result of Russian shelling, and three were injured in the Pokrovsk district.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN15082024000193011044ID1108560128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.