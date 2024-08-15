Kuwait Info Tech Body Pins State Development Hopes On AI Tools

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools should be instrumental in further developing services offered by state bodies, Kuwait's Central Agency for Information (CAIT) said on Thursday.

Overseeing a organized by the information body, in conjunction with US software giant Microsoft, CAIT's acting chief Dr. Ammar Al-Husaini said the initiative aims to unveil Kuwait's AI strategy in a bid to give impetus to a national digital drive.

On the growing significance of the burgeoning AI industry, he underlined that the use of such tools is the make-or-break factor in the success of any digital drive, saying he hoped Kuwait's AI strategy would help usher in a development boom. (end)

