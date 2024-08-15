Kuwait Info Tech Body Pins State Development Hopes On AI Tools
8/15/2024 3:05:10 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools should be instrumental in further developing services offered by state bodies, Kuwait's Central Agency for Information technology (CAIT) said on Thursday.
Overseeing a workshop organized by the information Technology body, in conjunction with US software giant Microsoft, CAIT's acting chief Dr. Ammar Al-Husaini said the initiative aims to unveil Kuwait's AI strategy in a bid to give impetus to a national digital drive.
On the growing significance of the burgeoning AI industry, he underlined that the use of such tools is the make-or-break factor in the success of any digital drive, saying he hoped Kuwait's AI strategy would help usher in a development boom. (end)
