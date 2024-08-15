Enformion Wins 2024 Martech Breakthrough Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enformion Selected as Best Contact Database Solution for Second Consecutive Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enformion, a leading provider of data intelligence and analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the winner of the 2024

MarTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Contact Database Solution." This marks the second consecutive year that Enformion has received this prestigious recognition. The MarTech Breakthrough program honors the most innovative products, solutions, services, and companies in the global field of marketing, advertising, and sales technology.

Continue Reading

Enformion has risen to the top of the industry by offering a comprehensive identity platform built on a data repository that spans over 40+ years of historic data, tapping over 6,000 data sources and an extraordinary 120+ billion records. What sets Enformion apart is not just the depth and breadth of its data, but also the advanced analytics and workflows that are customized to each customer's specific needs.

This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in data intelligence.

Post this

From prospect identification and lead generation to contact enrichment and consumer insights, Enformion's sales and marketing intelligence solutions offer unmatched depth and breadth to complete a 360-degree profile

of an individual. Building on powerful analytics, these solutions enable companies to gain unparalleled insights into consumers and businesses, pinpoint high-value prospects, effectively target the right audience, and craft tailored campaigns that resonate with their customers.

"We are honored to receive the MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Contact Database Solution for the second consecutive year," said Amber Higgins, CEO of Enformion. "This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in data intelligence. Over the past year, we've significantly enhanced our first-party consumer insights, audience creation capabilities, and identity graph, achieving industry-leading match rates of 98 % for full and partial files. Our advanced AI and machine learning algorithms have revolutionized how businesses access, enrich, and utilize data, especially for younger demographics. We've also expanded our identity platform to include our eAgeComply product and augmented the breadth of our sales enablement and marketing intelligence solutions. This award validates our approach of combining robust data assets with advanced analytics, empowering our clients across industries to make informed decisions and drive growth."

Enformion's innovative solutions have revolutionized the way businesses access and utilize data. The company's contact database solution enables organizations to make informed decisions backed by reliable and up-to-date information. With a focus on data accuracy, speed, and ease of use, Enformion has become a trusted partner for a variety of markets including sales and marketing intelligence , identity verification , fraud prevention , financial services , collections and investigations , and government .

To learn more please visit

About Enformion

Enformion is a powerful analytics solution and data intelligence provider, offering an unparalleled view of people, businesses, and their interrelationships through its comprehensive identity platform. 30+ years in the data technology industry has resulted in an award-winning database of 120 billion up-to-date records for more than 260 million American adults, from 6000+ data sources. For more information about our customized solutions, visit or call (855) 281-3915.

Media Contact:

Marketing

Enformion, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Enformion