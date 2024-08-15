Laser Atherectomy Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.68 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laser Atherectomy Devices Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Laser Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The laser atherectomy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.16 billion in 2023 to $1.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in cardiovascular diseases, treatment of complex lesions, minimally invasive procedures, improvements in device design, clinical evidence and efficacy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The laser atherectomy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in cardiovascular conditions, expansion of regulatory approvals, advancements in device safety and efficiency, physician training programs.

Growth Driver Of The Laser Atherectomy Devices Market

A rise in the prevalence of atherosclerosis is expected to propel the growth of the laser atherectomy devices market. Atherosclerosis refers to a medical condition in which fat builds up inside the arteries, causing them to narrow and harden. This can restrict blood flow to vital organs and tissues and lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, and peripheral artery disease. A laser atherectomy device is used in the treatment of atherosclerosis. The device works by using a laser to vaporize the plaque, which is then removed from the body through a catheter.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the laser atherectomy devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Avinger Inc., Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Major companies operating in the laser atherectomy devices market are developing innovative products such as atherectomy systems to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An atherectomy system is a medical device designed for the removal of atherosclerotic plaque from blood vessels.

Segments:

1) By Type: Computer Control, Other Types

2) By Application: Cardiovascular, Peripheral Vascular, Neurovascular

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the laser atherectomy devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global laser atherectomy devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the laser atherectomy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Laser Atherectomy Devices Market Definition

A laser atherectomy device refers to a medical instrument that uses laser energy to break down and remove blockages from blood vessels. It is commonly used to treat conditions such as peripheral artery disease (PAD) or atherosclerosis, which are caused by the buildup of plaque in the arteries. The device works by delivering a high-energy laser beam to the plaque, which vaporizes and removes the blockage.

