New Remtec Video Addresses Electronics Onshoring Trend

Remtec employees make the difference!

Remtec is a US-based leading manfuacturer of ceramic-based electronics

Remtec is designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.

A leader in ceramics-based substrates, packages, and assemblies -- Canton, MA-based Remtec, has released a new corporate video which speaks to onshoring.

- Brian Buyea, President - RemtecCANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A leading supplier of ceramics-based electronics and microelectronic solutions for defense, aerospace, wireless, and high-power applications, Remtec, Incorporated has released a new corporate video that captures an important juncture in the company's journey. Chief among the topics covered in the video are:.Remtec's unique position to help large OEMs and defense/aerospace prime contractors achieve goals related to onshoring their electronics supply base. This trend runs parallel to governmental efforts to strengthen the U.S. electronics ecosystem, such as the recently enacted Chips & Science Act and Protecting Circuit Boards and Substrates Act now making its way through the U.S. Congress..The company's newly renovated, $12 million, 50,000 sq. ft. ITAR-compliant facility in Canton, MA..And Remtec's increased capabilities toolbox and physical capacity, which supports more comprehensive solutions than previously offered by the company. More specifically, Remtec's recent investments in both infrastructure and talent are enabling the company to expand beyond its legacy offering of substrates -- and transition to being a provider of complex, custom packages, assemblies, multilayer circuits, and other high-integration, highly-dense solutions demanded by today's OEMs.“American companies are quickly re-onshoring as much of the electronics ecosystem as possible for reasons that include national security, supply chain continuity, and U.S. competitiveness,” said Remtec president, Brian Buyea, at a recent ribbon cutting for its new facility. "Remtec is well-positioned to meet that returning demand and leverage this generational transformation."Those interested in learning more about what is driving the onshoring trend and Remtec's answer to it are encouraged to visit theAbout RemtecOperating out of Norwood, MA since its inception in 1990, Remtec Incorporated is an RoHS compliant, ISO 9001:2008 registered and ITAR compliant U.S. company providing custom and semi-custom ceramics-based electronic packaging, assembly, substrate, and component solutions for a wide range electronics customers – and applied in challenging contexts within RF/microwave, power electronics, optoelectronics, defense, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing segments. Learn more at

