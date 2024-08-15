Azerbaijan Offers Natural Paradise For Relaxation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a fast-paced world filled with constant demands, making time for relaxation can improve focus, boost creativity, and foster emotional resilience.

Taking breaks to unwind can lead to better decision-making and more productive work, underscoring the importance of incorporating relaxation into our daily lives.

National Relaxation Day, celebrated annually on August 15 since 1985, promotes more balanced lifestyle and should make it a priority to carve out time for ourselves.

The initiative was proposed by nine-year-old Sean Moeller of Clio, Michigan. Moeller's grandfather, William D. Chase was the founder of Chase's Calendar of Annual Events.

The day is widely recognized on social media platforms under the hashtag #NationalRelaxationDay, embraced by various public organizations and media outlets.

Azerbaijan's National Parks: Natural Paradise for Relaxation

Azerbaijan is home to numerous national parks where you can allows recharge your energy and alleviate stress.

Shahdag National Park covers a territory of 115,895 ha, including five regions of the country. The park was established in December 2006 to preserve mountain forests and pasture ecosystems located in high mountainous areas.

The landscape of the territory is fantastic and the mountains attract not only tourists but also sportsmen to the highest peaks of the country, Bazarduzu Mountain of 4,466 meters above sea level.

The major types of trees are Caucasus Oak, Caucasus, European Hornbeam, Oriental Hornbeam, Oriental Beech, Silver Birch, Birch, Common Yew, White Willow, Common Walnut, Wild Cherry, etc.

The Shadag National Park is home to the rare East Caucasus tur, a mountain-dwelling goat antelope found only in the eastern half of the Caucasus Mountains. Other large mammals found here are the Caucasus, Bezoar ibex, domestic goat, Caucasus lynx, Syrian brown bear, wild boar, Indian wolf, common jackal, common jungle cat, red fox, roe deer, and others.

Shirvan National Park is home to at least 6,000 gazelles. The work is currently to reintroduce the gazelle to its historic habitat in other parts of the country and the Caucasus.

This national park was created with a view to the conservation of the foremost components of a semi-desert landscape, the protection of goitered gazelles listed in the Red Data Book of Azerbaijan, and species of fauna that are typical of this territory.

Anyone visiting the Land of Fire should enjoy the magnificent views at Goygol National Park .

A cold climate with dry winters prevails in the area. The annual temperature of the weather wavers between 4-10 degrees C. Annual precipitation is 600-900 mm.

It includes one of the most beautiful and cleanest lakes in Azerbaijan - Goygol.

The lake gets its name from its deep blue-colored water. It was formed in 1939 as a result of the earthquake that occurred in Ganja. Kapaz mountain tumbled down and blocked up the Aghsuchay river.

The water in the lake is always cold even in August and does not rise above +17 ̊C.

More than 423 types of trees, shrubs, and medicinal plants grow here. In the surrounding forests, you can meet wolves, foxes, deer, jackals, bears, lynxes, and many other animals.

The lake area is ideal for walking, traveling, and family picnics. Recreation on the shore of the fresh lake is the best decision on hot days.

