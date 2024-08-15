Azerbaijan Offers Natural Paradise For Relaxation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In a fast-paced world filled with constant demands, making time
for relaxation can improve focus, boost creativity, and foster
emotional resilience.
Taking breaks to unwind can lead to better decision-making and
more productive work, underscoring the importance of incorporating
relaxation into our daily lives.
National Relaxation Day, celebrated annually on August 15 since
1985, promotes more balanced lifestyle and should make it a
priority to carve out time for ourselves.
The initiative was proposed by nine-year-old Sean Moeller of
Clio, Michigan. Moeller's grandfather, William D. Chase was the
founder of Chase's Calendar of Annual Events.
The day is widely recognized on social media platforms under the
hashtag #NationalRelaxationDay, embraced by various public
organizations and media outlets.
Azerbaijan's National Parks: Natural Paradise for
Relaxation
Azerbaijan is home to numerous national parks where you can
allows recharge your energy and alleviate stress.
Shahdag National Park covers
a territory of 115,895 ha, including five regions of the country.
The park was established in December 2006 to preserve mountain
forests and pasture ecosystems located in high mountainous
areas.
The landscape of the territory is fantastic and the mountains
attract not only tourists but also sportsmen to the highest peaks
of the country, Bazarduzu Mountain of 4,466 meters above sea
level.
The major types of trees are Caucasus Oak, Caucasus, European
Hornbeam, Oriental Hornbeam, Oriental Beech, Silver Birch, Birch,
Common Yew, White Willow, Common Walnut, Wild Cherry, etc.
The Shadag National Park is home to the rare East Caucasus tur,
a mountain-dwelling goat antelope found only in the eastern half of
the Caucasus Mountains. Other large mammals found here are the
Caucasus, Bezoar ibex, domestic goat, Caucasus lynx, Syrian brown
bear, wild boar, Indian wolf, common jackal, common jungle cat, red
fox, roe deer, and others.
Shirvan National Park is home
to at least 6,000 gazelles. The work is currently to reintroduce
the gazelle to its historic habitat in other parts of the country
and the Caucasus.
This national park was created with a view to the conservation
of the foremost components of a semi-desert landscape, the
protection of goitered gazelles listed in the Red Data Book of
Azerbaijan, and species of fauna that are typical of this
territory.
Anyone visiting the Land of Fire should enjoy the magnificent
views at Goygol National
Park .
A cold climate with dry winters prevails in the area. The annual
temperature of the weather wavers between 4-10 degrees C. Annual
precipitation is 600-900 mm.
It includes one of the most beautiful and cleanest lakes in
Azerbaijan - Goygol.
The lake gets its name from its deep blue-colored water. It was
formed in 1939 as a result of the earthquake that occurred in
Ganja. Kapaz mountain tumbled down and blocked up the Aghsuchay
river.
The water in the lake is always cold even in August and does not
rise above +17 ̊C.
More than 423 types of trees, shrubs, and medicinal plants grow
here. In the surrounding forests, you can meet wolves, foxes, deer,
jackals, bears, lynxes, and many other animals.
The lake area is ideal for walking, traveling, and family
picnics. Recreation on the shore of the fresh lake is the best
decision on hot days.
