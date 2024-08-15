Advik Software Launches New Tool For Seamless Migration From Outlook 365 To Gmail

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY – August 15, 2024 – Advik Software is thrilled to introduce its latest release, the Outlook 365 to Gmail Migration Tool. This advanced tool is designed to streamline the process of transferring emails, contacts, calendars, and other data from Outlook 365 to Gmail, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transition.



In today's dynamic business environment, organizations often need to switch email platforms for better collaboration, cost-efficiency, or increased productivity. This tool addresses this need by providing a reliable and efficient solution for migrating data without the risk of data loss or downtime.



Prominent Features of the Advik Outlook 365 to Gmail Migration Tool



1. Complete Data Migration: Transfer emails, contacts, calendars, and attachments from Outlook 365 to Gmail with precision, maintaining data integrity throughout the process.

2. Batch Migration Support: Migrate multiple accounts simultaneously, saving time and effort for businesses and IT administrators.

3. User-Friendly Interface: Enjoy an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, designed to make the migration process straightforward for users of all technical levels.

4. Selective Migration: Utilize advanced filters to migrate specific folders, date ranges, or email addresses, allowing users to customize the migration process according to their needs.

5. Preserves Data Integrity & Folder Hierarchy: The tool keeps the original structure of Outlook 365 mailbox folders during the process. It preserves all email attributes without any single bit of loss.



Availability

The Advik Outlook 365 to Gmail Migration Tool is now available for purchase on the Advik Software website. Customers can also access a free trial to explore the tool's features and capabilities before committing to a purchase.



About Advik Software



Advik Software is a leader in developing email management and data migration solutions, and it is dedicated to providing innovative tools that simplify and enhance the user experience. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, they continue to deliver state-of-the-art software solutions to a global audience.



Company :-Advik Software

User :- Adviksoft Rosario

Email :...

Mobile:- 07025533020

Url :-