HR Tech Startup Remofirst Names Masha Sutherlin As Director Of Business Operations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remofirst , a global HR tech leader in Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, today announced the addition of Masha Sutherlin as the company's new Director of Business Operations. Sutherlin brings over 15 years of experience in global people strategy, mobility, and expansion to Remofirst, where she will play a pivotal role in driving the company's mission to democratize global hiring and enable businesses to compliantly hire employees and contractors in over 180 countries.



Sutherlin's journey to Remofirst is rooted in her personal and professional experiences. "There was something deeply compelling about the story of two immigrants who built a startup aimed at opening doors to remote talent worldwide," Sutherlin shared. "As someone who moved to the U.S. at a young age in search of better opportunities, I understand firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with crossing borders to pursue your dreams. I'm thrilled to contribute my energy and passion to a cause that resonates so deeply with my own journey, and to help Remofirst continue breaking down barriers for talent everywhere."

In her new role, Sutherlin is focused on setting up effective business operations in new markets. Remofirst's platform helps companies to manage their international HR and employ talent in more than 180 countries. With Sutherlin's leadership, Remofirst will be adding new countries and services globally.

Prior to Remofirst, Sutherlin served as Global Director of Corporate Legal & Mobility for Deel, and led expansion in more than 40 countries. For Nubank, she was Head of Global People and Ops, as well as Head of Mobility. She also held senior roles at Workday and at Palantir, where she spent six years in various expansion and mobility roles helping expand the company to over 30 countries.

"Masha's deep expertise and innovative approach are exactly what we need as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Nurasyl Serik, CEO and Co-founder of Remofirst.“As Remofirst continues to grow, Masha's extensive experience in scaling operations up from zero in several high-growth companies positions her to make a substantial impact at Remofirst.”

Volod Fedoriv, COO and Co-founder of Remofirst, commented, "Masha's ability to ask the tough questions and challenge the status quo is something we truly value at Remofirst. Her leadership style, combined with her deep operational expertise, will help us refine and enhance our services as we continue to scale globally. We're excited to see the impact she will make."

Sutherlin is also passionate about fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within diverse and geographically dispersed teams. "When leading highly diverse teams, it's crucial to model the behaviors you wish to see,” said Sutherlin.“I prioritize being direct, questioning assumptions, and openly acknowledging failures. This approach helps build a culture of mutual respect and effective collaboration across diverse groups."

As Remofirst continues to grow, Sutherlin's background in global expansion and her commitment to challenging the status quo will be instrumental in enhancing the company's services. "The core of the Remofirst experience is our platform, and my background in building products and understanding customer and partner journeys will inject a fresh perspective,” said Sutherlin.“Together, we can create an amazing and intuitive experience for our clients, employees, and partners."

ABOUT REMOFIRST

Remofirst's Employer of Record (EOR) solution enables businesses to affordably and flexibly hire employees and contractors in more than 180 countries where they don't have an entity. It takes full employment responsibility for all aspects of international hiring including compliance, payroll, taxes, and benefits. Remofirst is focused on enabling“freedom of work,” empowering companies to access and compliantly hire talent anywhere in the world. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Ukraine, Remofirst has thousands of customers worldwide, including Microsoft, BCG, and Mastercard. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

