Power generation in China experiences robust growth last month

(MENAFN) In July, China's power generation experienced a significant increase, reflecting robust growth across various sectors. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the total power output from major electricity production enterprises reached 883.1 billion kilowatt-hours, marking a 2.5 percent rise compared to the same month last year. This rate of growth was 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous month, indicating a sustained upward trend in electricity production.



For the first seven months of the year, China's power generation saw an overall increase of 4.8 percent year on year. This broader trend highlights a consistent upward trajectory in the country’s energy output. Detailed analysis of the July data reveals a complex picture within the power sector. While hydropower generation saw a dramatic surge of 36.2 percent, the fastest growth among all types of power production, both solar and nuclear power outputs also showed positive growth, albeit at slower rates. Specifically, solar power increased by 16.4 percent and nuclear power by 4.3 percent.



In contrast, the performance of thermal power plants exhibited a decline. The output from thermal power sources fell by 4.9 percent, reflecting a broader shift in energy production patterns. This decrease in thermal power generation is accompanied by a slowdown in the growth rates of both wind and solar power. The overall figures illustrate a varied performance across different energy types, with renewable sources making notable gains while traditional thermal power experiences a reduction in output.



The data from July underscores China's evolving energy landscape, characterized by a continued expansion in renewable energy sources and a more modest recovery in nuclear power, juxtaposed with a reduction in thermal power generation. This shift aligns with broader trends in energy policy and reflects the country’s ongoing efforts to balance its energy mix and enhance the sustainability of its power generation sector.

