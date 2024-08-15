Total Compliance Tracking Enhances TCT Portal With Seamless Sharepoint Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SharePoint users now benefit from TCT Portal's robust capabilities without compromising organizational file storage requirements

- Adam Goslin, Founder, TCT

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is excited to announce the latest update to its compliance management system, TCT Portal. The compliance software now features enhanced integration with Microsoft SharePoint. This new functionality is designed to streamline compliance management for organizations by allowing them to leverage SharePoint as their primary evidence repository while still benefiting from the compliance management capabilities of the TCT Portal.

NEW COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES

Many organizations are committed to storing files and evidence exclusively in their SharePoint instance, and the new integration aims to bridge the gap between the two systems, providing a seamless experience. The enhanced functionality allows users to maintain their data within SharePoint's folder architecture while linking it as evidence to the appropriate items within TCT Portal.

Adam Goslin, Founder of Total Compliance Tracking, emphasized the significance of this update:“We understand that organizations often prefer to keep their data within their own systems. This integration allows them to use SharePoint as their evidence repository while still taking full advantage of all of the TCT Portal's powerful compliance management capabilities.”

KEY FEATURES OF THE INTEGRATION

The new SharePoint integration offers several key features:

Streamlined Evidence Collection: Organizations can now export links from SharePoint and import these links directly into the TCT Portal without any modifications. This eliminates the need for manual adjustments and reduces the risk of errors.

Reference Mode: The TCT Portal creates placeholders for files stored in SharePoint. Users can click on these placeholder links to access the files directly, provided they have the necessary permissions.

Flexible Data Structure: The integration supports various folder structures within SharePoint, allowing organizations to organize their data in a way that best suits their needs. This flexibility ensures that the TCT Portal can accommodate different client requirements without disruption.

Enhanced Security: By keeping data within SharePoint, organizations can maintain their existing security protocols, control permissions to their data and avoid the need to store their data in external systems.

“This approach aligns with many organizations' security requirements, particularly those in highly regulated industries,” added Goslin.

CUSTOMER-CENTRIC INNOVATION

This update is part of TCT's ongoing commitment to making compliance management more efficient and user-friendly.“Our goal has always been to make managing compliance suck less,” said Goslin.“This new integration is a testament to that mission, providing our customers with even more tools to navigate their compliance journeys effectively.”

AVAILABILITY

The updated TCT Portal with SharePoint integration is currently available to all TCT customers. Organizations interested in learning more about this new feature or seeing a demonstration can visit the TCT Website or contact TCT directly at ....

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people - incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The TCT consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT's compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it's like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO, and dozens of other standards.



