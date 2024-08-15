(MENAFN) A military base in Cologne, Germany, was placed on high alert and sealed off on Wednesday due to concerns over a potential sabotage incident, as reported by Der Spiegel. The German Defense has confirmed that an investigation is underway following the lockdown.



In recent months, there have been increasing allegations from Western and officials suggesting that Russia may be involved in efforts to sabotage European infrastructure. The alleged goal is to disrupt the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian forces outside their country. Moscow has consistently rejected these claims as “not serious” and “unfounded.”



Der Spiegel's report indicates that the Bundeswehr barracks in Cologne have been completely shut off from the public while police and military counter-intelligence services conduct their investigation. The source of the concern is suspected to be contamination of the base’s water supply, with internal warnings issued to personnel advising against using the water from the facility’s utility system.



The report further suggested that military staff have been instructed to remain vigilant for any unauthorized individuals or suspicious activities around the base. Speculation includes the possibility of saboteurs being searched for, following an alleged sighting of an individual near the base’s perimeter who reportedly fled upon detection. Additionally, an opening in the base’s security fence was discovered during a closer inspection by military police.



The lockdown and investigation reflect heightened security measures amidst ongoing tensions and concerns about potential sabotage activities impacting military operations and infrastructure.

