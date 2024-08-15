Oxbridge & Zoniqx Announce Their Upcoming Joint Participation In Key Industry Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ) (“Oxbridge Re”) , together with its subsidiaries which is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, today announced its upcoming joint participation in several key events with its Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), and strategic partner, Zoniqx, a leader in digital asset management.

These events will provide a platform for Oxbridge Re and Zoniqx to discuss their collaborative efforts in pioneering the issuance of tokenized reinsurance securities. The detailed schedule of events includes:



Token 2049 | Singapore | September 18-19

Permissionless | Austin, USA | October 9-11

RWA Summit NY | New York, USA | October 22-23

Abu Dhabi Finance Week | Abu Dhabi, UAE | December 9-12 Global Blockchain Congress | Dubai, UAE | December 12-13



Jay Madhu, President and CEO of Oxbridge Re, commented: "We are excited to join forces with Zoniqx at these significant industry events. These platforms offer us the perfect opportunity to highlight our innovative tokenized reinsurance securities and discuss our advancements in leveraging blockchain technology. Our collaboration with Zoniqx, which enhances our RWA tokenization capabilities, has been pivotal, and we look forward to showcasing our joint achievements."

Co-Founder and CBO of Zoniqx, Sanjeev Birari, said: "At Zoniqx, we are dedicated to advancing the RWA tokenization industry by demonstrating real-world use cases that drive adoption and awareness. Our collaboration with NASDAQ-listed Oxbridge Re and SurancePlus showcases how tokenized reinsurance securities can revolutionize traditional insurance models. By utilizing Zoniqx's advanced Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management system and the DyCIST protocol, we are setting new standards for security and compliance. These events serve as testimonials and learning experiences for the entire RWA digital assets industry. We are excited to participate alongside Oxbridge Re and other strategic partners, contributing to the future of asset tokenization and unlocking new opportunities for global investors and insurers."

About Zoniqx

Zoniqx, ("Zoh-nicks") formerly known as Tassets, stands as a beacon in financial technology from Silicon Valley, specializing in Tokenization Platform as a Service (TPaaS ) . It adeptly transforms Real World Assets into Digital Assets. The cornerstone of its offerings, the Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management (TALM) solution, embraces the DyCIST - Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Token Protocol built on ERC-7518 standard, ensuring utmost security and scalability. Central to Zoniqx's ecosystem is SecureConnect , a groundbreaking platform that seamlessly bridges asset tokenization with institutional liquidity, amplifying market reach and ensuring compliance. This synergy positions Zoniqx not just as a provider but as an innovator at the forefront of digital asset transformation. Zoniqx offers an interoperable, compliant infrastructure for the RWA tokenization market, enabling global liquidity and DeFi integration through its end-to-end ecosystem of SDKs and APIs. Zoniqx pioneers on-chain, fully automated RWA deployment on public, private, and hybrid chains. To explore how Zoniqx can assist your organization in unlocking the potential of tokenized assets or to discuss potential partnerships and collaborations, please visit their contact page .

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.