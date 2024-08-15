Noah Medical Shares Diagnostic Confidence Of Its Galaxy Users At AABIP 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-generation robotics company to share field results, deliver interactive simulations and host multiple events for its Galaxy System at leading bronchology and pulmonology gathering

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical will feature prominently at this year's American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology's annual (AABIP 2024) in Charlotte, North Carolina from August 22-24. Under the theme“Always in Sight,” Noah will showcase the capabilities of its groundbreaking Galaxy System and results from its first year in the field through podium presentations, interactive simulations and a variety of events at the show.



Key events at AABIP 2024 featuring the Noah Medical Galaxy System will include:



A panel of leading pulmonologists will share their experiences and case studies with the Galaxy System in a lunch symposium called“Solving for Diagnostic Confidence: Real-time Imaging and Tool-in-lesion Confirmation” at 12:30 on Friday, August 23rd.

Dr. Joseph Cicenia of the Cleveland Clinic, Respiratory Institute will present findings from his use of the Galaxy system as part of a podium presentation titled“Initial Experience of a Novel Robotic Bronchoscopy System with Integrated Tool in Lesion Imagining (Noah Galaxy System)” on August 22nd at 1:30pm in Room Interactive 1.

A poster review (Rapid E-poster session 02 - Group A) by Dr. Matthew Federbush of Northwell Health will walk attendees through a detailed evaluation of the Galaxy System's safety and diagnostic yield data on August 22nd at 1:00pm in Room Station 1.

The Galaxy System will be featured in multiple simulation sessions on Friday, August 23rd, all entitled“Tips and Tricks for Optimizing Yield in Peripheral Bronchoscopy”.

Noah Medical will host an evening presentation by Dr. Sean Callahan of Prisma Health on Thursday, August 22nd demonstrating his use of the Galaxy System to overcome CT-to-body diversion and confirm tool-in-lesion. Noah Medical representatives and the Galaxy System will be available at Booth #19 and in the AABIP Tech Suite throughout the conference and at hosted Noah Medical after-hours events for questions and/or demos.

Designed in collaboration with physicians to improve lung cancer diagnosis, the award-winning Galaxy System improves diagnostic confidence using proprietary integrated tomosynthesis (TiLT+TM Technology) with augmented fluoroscopy and tool-in-lesion confirmation capabilities. Recently published results demonstrated the system achieved 100% successful navigation to small lesions in the periphery, 100% tool-in-lesion accuracy and 89.5 (strict) to 94.7% (intermediate) diagnostic yield (Saghaie et al., 2024 ).

Additional design elements of the system, including a disposable single-use bronchoscope with always-on vision, and a small, compact footprint, help make this innovative robotic system available to more physicians and medical providers. Results from its FRONTIER study also showed the system can be rapidly and successfully deployed after recommended training, even in areas with minimal robotic experience, to improve lung cancer detection rates around the world.

To schedule a demo of the Galaxy System or to attend a Noah Medical session at AABIP 2024, please contact ... .

