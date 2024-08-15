Israeli society experiences profound internal divisions

(MENAFN) Israeli society is experiencing profound internal divisions that are increasingly coming to the forefront as the nation grapples with ongoing challenges. Analysts point to a historical pattern of class and ideological divides that have intensified over time, reflecting deep-seated rifts within the state established on occupied Palestinian land.



Current tensions have exposed these divisions more sharply, particularly amid heightened anticipation of an Iranian response and the protracted conflict in Gaza, which has now extended into its tenth month. The internal discord raises a pressing question for Israelis: whether the greater threat lies in a potential conflict with Iran or in the escalating internal strife among various political and social factions.



One of the most visible manifestations of this discord is the growing rift between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant. Their disagreements over war priorities and detainee repatriation highlight the fractures within the government. Additionally, the refusal of the Haredi community to participate in military service for religious reasons further exacerbates tensions.



The situation is further complicated by National Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's controversial plans to alter the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a move that could inflame religious tensions and potentially lead to a government collapse if his demands are not met. These developments have fueled fears of a potential internal conflict that could destabilize the country from within.



The contrast between the extremist elements that support Netanyahu and his policies, and the secular and Arab communities opposed to what they perceive as a racist political system, underscores the fractious nature of Israeli society. As these divisions deepen, the nation's ability to address both external threats and internal unrest remains uncertain, casting a shadow over its political landscape and social cohesion.

