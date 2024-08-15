stc organizes ‘Google AI Workshop’ in collaboration with Injaz Kuwait

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 14 August 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, organized a workshop for university students in collaboration with INJAZ Kuwait, a non-profit non-governmental organization dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people for the global economy. This workshop was part of stc’s educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, aimed at supporting and empowering the younger generation through various programs and initiatives that prepare them for the future.

The “Google AI Workshop” brought together over 30 students from various educational institutions in Kuwait, which included 10 students from Kuwait University from different majors, 14 students from the College of Science at Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST), and 10 summer interns enrolled in stc’s internship program. The workshop focused on critical areas of career development and innovation, divided into two main sections. The first section was titled ‘Head Start’ and concentrated on job applications and resume building. The second section was titled ‘Innovation’ and aimed at fostering creativity and innovative thinking.

Through this collaboration, stc highlighted its commitment to the educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, which aims to support various educational initiatives amongst the younger generation with the objective to nurture their skills and empower them to become future leaders. The Company emphasized its social responsibility by offering this free workshop to educate students about the latest AI tools offered by Google in addition to familiarizing them with the Company’s various departments. In addition to the workshop, stc provided the participants with an opportunity to apply for jobs directly with the Human Resources department.

The workshop was held in conjunction with International Youth Day, celebrated on August 12th, reinforcing stc’s dedication to empowering the youth and supporting their educational and professional growth. As part of its commitment to the youth, stc has recently launched ‘youth from stc’ campaign that aims to cater to the dynamic needs and interests of this important demographic in Kuwait through customized bundles that include access to additional benefits and experiences. The ‘youth from stc’ packages feature exclusive deals and offerings in collaboration with esteemed partners across various sectors.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We are proud to partner with Injaz Kuwait once again to host this unique workshop that educates students on some of the artificial intelligence tools that are available through Google. These educational tools can highly assist students in achieving higher productivity levels that can benefit them in their future careers and businesses. At stc, we value the importance of creativity and innovation in shaping the future of our community and youth alike. By fostering an environment that encourages exploration and growth, we aim to inspire a generation that will become proactive and contributing members within their community.”

AlJasem added, “stc extends its gratitude to Injaz Kuwait for organizing this initiative as well as Kuwait University, specifically the Student Union, for their continuous cooperation in all initiatives, in addition to Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST), and to the participating students for their engagement. Following our comprehensive CSR program, stc has established various partnerships with well-recognized institutions in the community, including Injaz Kuwait, to create a broader positive impact. Through these collaborative efforts, our goal is to continue providing educational platforms for the younger generation.”





