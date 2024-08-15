Taliban rejoices three years since America escaped Afghanistan

(MENAFN) On August 15, the marked the third anniversary of the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan with a grand military celebration at Bagram Airbase, a site that was central to American operations during the 20-year conflict. This date has been designated by the Taliban as “Afghan Jihad Victory Day,” while August 31 is celebrated as the day when the final American departed the country.



The festivities at Bagram featured an array of military hardware, including Soviet-era tanks, artillery, and aircraft, alongside numerous United States-made armored vehicles that were left behind by American forces. The celebration extended beyond Bagram, with similar parades showcasing captured American weaponry in other major Afghan cities such as Kabul and Kandahar.



Internationally broadcasted videos captured the scale of the event, highlighting columns of uniformed Afghan security personnel marching with rifles and heavy machine guns. The display also included motorbikes adorned with homemade bombs, a nod to the improvised explosive devices used against United States-led forces during the conflict.



The event drew thousands of attendees, including senior Taliban officials and foreign diplomats. Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund addressed the crowd, declaring the withdrawal a “decisive victory over an international arrogant and occupying force.” This anniversary celebration reflects the Taliban’s perspective on their successful resurgence following the collapse of the United States-backed Afghan government.



The United States-led intervention in Afghanistan began in 2001, aimed at dismantling Al-Qaeda and combating jihadist groups in response to the September 11 attacks. Despite the swift initial success in capturing Kabul, the Taliban’s persistent insurgency prolonged the conflict, which ultimately became increasingly controversial and unpopular in the United States.



The Taliban's commemoration underscores their view of the United States departure as a significant triumph, marking a pivotal moment in Afghanistan's recent history and highlighting the ongoing geopolitical ramifications of the prolonged war.

