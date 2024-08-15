Prison Healthcare Provider Signs Up For E-Rostering Solution

(MENAFN- Pressat) Practice Plus Group, the UK's leading independent provider of healthcare services in prisons and immigration removal centres, has signed a 5-year contract with workforce solutions specialist RLDatix to implement its Optima solution to safely roster 3,300 prison healthcare staff – enabling them to deliver quality, equitable healthcare.

The RLDatix Optima system is due to go live later this year with the aim of offering an integrated and responsive rostering system designed to ensure the safety of staff and patients alike.

The Optima system incorporates data on staffing need for each area of the prison and provides users with a safe, but optimal roster that can be easily reviewed for safety, fairness and value.

Once live, the solution will be used daily by a prison healthcare workforce of 3,300 to support more than 41,000 patients at over 45 prisons across the UK.

More widely, it will also be used to enable the best possible rosters, matching staffing levels and patient needs, driving down agency spend, deliver real-time operational data for informed decisions, and enable staff to better manage their work life balance and reduce risk to patients.

Luke Wells, Service Director, Health in Justice, Practice Plus Group, said:“The move to RLDatix Optima aligns with our vision to provide safe and equitable healthcare.

“We chose RLDatix because of the quality of its system and the exemplary standard of data it could provide, with a high level of importance focused on the safety of our healthcare staff and our patients.

“We wanted a platform that could provide a fully flexible and intuitive solution, and RLDatix Optima demonstrated it could meet that essential need.”

Jonny Newsham, Head of Independent Healthcare and Partnerships at RLDatix said:“Our people rostering technology provides a holistic view of staffing needs across prisons where Practice Plus Group provide healthcare services to ensure the safety and efficiency of staff and patients alike.”

