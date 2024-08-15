(MENAFN) A recent investigation by an Israeli daily has described the ongoing war in Gaza as one of the "bloodiest" conflicts of the 21st century. The report highlights the severe toll of the war, noting that it has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, including many in areas that the Israeli military had previously designated as "safe."



The report also criticized Israeli Prime for his accusations of hypocrisy against the international community regarding the Gaza conflict. Netanyahu had previously claimed that the global focus on Gaza was misplaced compared to other humanitarian crises, such as those in Syria and Yemen. However, the investigation contends that the Gaza conflict stands out due to its exceptionally high mortality rate.



According to the newspaper, the death toll in Gaza has reached approximately 40,000 since the conflict intensified on October 7 of the previous year. This figure represents about 2 percent of Gaza's total population of two million people. The report emphasizes that despite the Israeli army's efforts to establish designated safe zones, these areas have not always provided protection, and many residents have been killed even after relocating there.



Overall, the daily underscores the extraordinarily high number of casualties in Gaza and challenges the narrative that the conflict's severity is being exaggerated in comparison to other global crises.

