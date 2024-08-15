Paraguay’S Corn Exports Plunge 28.5% By July 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July 2024, Paraguay's corn exports fell by 28.5% compared to the previous year.



The Paraguayan Chamber of Exporters and Traders of Cereals and Oilseeds (Capeco) reported this decline.



Paraguay's agricultural export sector faces significant challenges. is a key component of Paraguay's economy, and corn is a primary crop.



Paraguay has historically relied on agriculture for growth. Corn plays a crucial role in its export products.



The decline in exports impacts the economy, reducing foreign exchange earnings. From January to July 2024, Paraguay exported 623.3 thousand tons of corn.



This figure represents a decrease from 871.9 thousand tons in 2023. The nominal decline amounts to 248.6 thousand tons.







Challenges such as adverse weather or global demand shifts could cause this reduction. Competition from other corn-producing countries might also play a role.



The drop in exports also led to decreased revenue. By July 2024, corn exports generated $108.9 million. This amount is $88.3 million less than the $197.2 million earned in 2023.



The economic impact of reduced export revenue is significant. Several factors could contribute to the decline in exports.



Unfavorable weather conditions may have affected corn production. Global market dynamics also influence export volumes. Economic slowdowns or trade policy shifts could impact demand.



Increased competition from other countries might reduce Paraguay's market share. The Paraguayan government may need to explore strategies to address these challenges.



Investing in resilient agricultural practices could help. Diversifying export markets may also be beneficial. Enhancing the competitiveness of Paraguayan corn is crucial.



The decline highlights vulnerabilities in Paraguay's agricultural sector. Adaptive strategies are necessary for sustainable growth.







