Ukrainian Paratroopers Demonstrate Destruction Of Russian Armoured Vehicle Convoy In Donetsk Sector
8/15/2024 3:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, 14 August, soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine discovered and destroyed 15 units of enemy military equipment in the Donetsk sector.
According to Ukrinform, the Airborne Forces Command reported this on facebook and posted a video.
'Yesterday, thanks to the aerial reconnaissance of our brigade, we managed to uncover a cache of 15 units of enemy military equipment, which led to further destructive actions by paratroopers of the 46th Airmobile Brigade,' the statement said.
The enemy was moving in three columns, and as a result of the accurate work of Ukrainian MLRS and ATGMs, as well as FPV drones, seven enemy armoured personnel carriers and two tanks were destroyed.
As Ukrinform previously reported, SSU military counterintelligence officers in cooperation with the Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in Zaporizhzhia region.
The photo is illustrative
