African Experts Call For Fair Climate Change Financing
Date
8/15/2024 1:08:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Climate experts from Africa are set to discuss financing issues
that will be the main agenda at the upcoming COP29 climate
conference in Baku this November, Azernews
reports, citing EnviroNews Nigeria.
The meeting of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate
Change kicks off in Nairobi, Kenya today and will conclude on
August 16. In the lead-up to the event, a consultative meeting was
also held where experts discussed important issues related to
shaping climate financing for African countries.
Experts emphasized that developed countries should allocate at
least $5.9 trillion to developing nations by 2030, taking into
account growing needs and priorities, the necessity of adaptation,
mitigation, ensuring a fair energy transition, as well as
compensating for losses and damages.
They also called on developed countries not to derail climate
negotiations this year with discussions about contributions and
donors, and to focus on their obligations under the Paris Agreement
to finance climate actions.
Climate expert Samson Mbeve noted that the New Collective
Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG), considering the needs
and priorities of developing countries, should move away from debt
instruments, especially those masquerading as climate
financing.
"Developing countries are in dire need of grants, especially for
their adaptation efforts. Loans of any sort would need a higher
degree of concessionality. With many developing countries already
burdened by significant debt, adding more through 'climate finance'
could deepen financial struggles rather than help," he said.
Mbeve added, "We also need to remember that developed nations
have a responsibility to help those who have been most affected by
climate change. The NCQG should focus on fair and sustainable
solutions that genuinely support global efforts without creating
additional financial strain."
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108557185
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.