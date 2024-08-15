Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Sports Multi-Coloured Leheriya Print Turban See Photos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi celebrated the 78th Independence Day at the iconic Red Fort, donning a multicoloured Rajasthani leheriya print turban paired with a white kurta and churidar. For his 11th Independence Day speech, Modi also sported a light blue bandhgala jacket.

Staying true to his tradition of wearing vibrant turbans on Independence Day since 2014, this year's headgear featured a mix of orange, yellow, and green colours with a distinctive long tail. The leheriya style, a traditional tie-dye textile technique from Rajasthan, is inspired by the natural wave patterns created by the wind across the desert sands of western Rajasthan .

Last year, the Prime Minister chose a Rajasthani bandhani print turban, which he paired with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black V-neck jacket. The turban was a blend of yellow, green, and red colors, also with a long tail.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have become a hallmark of the Prime Minister's attire for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. In 2022, he opted for a saffron headgear adorned with red patterns and a long tail, complemented by a traditional kurta, churidar, blue jacket, and a stole.

In 2021, Modi wore a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail, which he matched with a half-sleeve kurta and fitted churidar. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi used a white scarf with a saffron border to cover his mouth and nose. His first Independence Day in 2014 featured a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban, followed by a yellow turban with multicoloured criss-cross lines in 2015 and a tie-and-dye turban in pink and yellow hues in 2016.

In 2017, the Prime Minister's turban was a vibrant mix of red and yellow with golden criss-cross lines, while in 2018, he donned a saffron turban.