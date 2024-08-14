Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

Global Markets: US Treasuries didn't know what to make of yesterday's CPI release, which was close to consensus. 2Y yields rose slightly (+2.6 basis points), while the yield on the 10Y fell (-0.8bp) to 3.835%. EURUSD pushed up through 1.10 and held the level, though it reached as high as 1.1047 at one point. Other G-10 currencies were mixed. The AUD has fallen back from an intraday high yesterday of 0.6643 to just 0.6594 now. Cable is also lower at 1.2824 after a downside miss to July inflation, though James Smith doesn't think this will unlock a September rate cut from the Bank of England. And the JPY has also softened slightly, rising to 147.34.

Asian FX had a stronger day yesterday, though it's not clear that this will carry through today. The IDR had another strong day and has gapped down to 15678. The THB, MYR and TWD also made decent gains. The PHP lagged the pack ahead of the BSP meeting today, where there is a narrow majority looking for a 25bp cut. US equities made weak gains in the case of the S&P 500, or traded sideways (NASDAQ). Markets will now focus from inflation to activity as retail sales for July are today's key release. Chinese stocks fell again.

G-7 Macro: On the face of it, the US CPI release was a bit of a non-event. Both headline and core CPI rose 0.2%, in line with expectations, though both measures managed to generate a 0.1pp decline in the annual inflation rates. Actually, the data were better than look at first glance. Both month-on-month figures were“low” 0.2's, more accurately, 0.154 for the headline and 0.165 for the core (to 3 decimal places) and both undershot last year's month-on-month increase, providing a bit more evidence that inflation really is cooling. However, there were also some interesting increases in some sub-sectors such as rents, so you can make whatever story you want out of the data. Here is James Knightley with more detail.

Today, the main focus will be on US July retail sales data. The consensus view is for a 0.4% MoM rise in the headline sales figure, up from the flat reading for June. The control group spending growth is only expected to rise 0.1% after a 0.9% surge in June. Some of the recent consumer credit figures have been quite soft, which may tilt the odds in favour of a weaker release. Preliminary 2Q24 UK GDP data is also released today. The consensus is for a fairly solid 0.6% QoQ increase.

Philippines: BSP decides on rate policy today. The consensus is quite split as to the result, with a small majority looking for a 25bp cut in the policy rate from 6.5% to 6.25%. In favour of such a move, the PHP's recent resilience (USD weakness) makes it more probable. Against, the recent higher-than-expected inflation print, and recent market turmoil. If there is no cut today, we anticipate it will not be long before inflation drops meaningfully and offers further rate-cutting opportunities, so lower rates really are just a matter of time.

Australia: The random number generator that is Australian employment data is due at 0930 SGT/HKT. After last month's strong full-time employment change (+43.3K) and weak part-time figures (+6.8K), we anticipate a reversal in the July numbers, though where this leaves the total employment figure is anyone's guess. The consensus, which is very flat and has wide spread has a median of +20K, with a low of -5K and a high of +50K.