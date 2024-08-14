Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Hoists Flag At Red Fort For 78Th Celebrations Watch

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Independence Day 2024: Prime Narendra Modi has hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort in Delhi today as celebrations for the 78th year of independence begin.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.