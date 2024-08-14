Oil Prices Drop Amid Unexpected Inventory Increase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil fell on August 14, 2024, due to increased U.S. inventories. This overshadowed positive U.S. CPI data.



The development reversed oil prices' brief momentum. The CPI report met expectations and suggested potential Reserve interest rate cuts.



At the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude for September dropped 1.75% ($1.37). It closed at $76.98 per barrel.



Meanwhile, crude for October on the Intercontinental Exchange decreased by 1.15% ($0.93). It settled at $79.76 per barrel.



The U.S. Department of reported a 2.9% annual CPI rate in July. This reinforced expectations of a disinflationary trend.







It encouraged forecasts of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in September. Initially, this positive economic indicator led to a modest rise in oil prices.



However, the upward trend was short-lived. The U.S. Department of Energy announced a 1.357 million barrel increase in U.S. crude inventories.

Oil Market Outlook

This exerted downward pressure on oil prices. According to Oanda, the rise in inventories contributed to the decline in prices.



Growing concerns about reduced demand from global airlines also affected prices. Aviation fuel accounts for approximately 7% of global demand.



It could boost demand as travel recovers post-pandemic. However, a potential economic slowdown might decrease air travel demand further.



These factors suggest lower oil prices. Geopolitical risks and technical factors could limit the decline. In the broader context, global oil demand may grow by less than 1 mb/d in 2024 and 2025. Macroeconomic factors remain subdued.



Global oil supply has increased due to OPEC+ production. The market remains volatile due to geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.



The International Energy Agency reports that global oil inventories fell in June. The market faces challenges, including a contraction in Chinese demand.



Mixed signals from advanced economies like the U.S. persist. Gasoline demand in the U.S. has shown resilience. Despite this, the market continues to navigate uncertainties.

MENAFN14082024007421016031ID1108556733